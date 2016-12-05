Evelyn Juanita Wexler

Evelyn was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church Quilt Club and Kingsport Quilt Guilt Clubs. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, John E. Wexler; son, Ed Wexler; brother, Paul Derting; and sister, Francis Hutchison.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Ileen W. Hess & husband Barry of Kingsport and Connie W. Redmond & husband Jim of Knoxville; grandchildren, Bryan Hess & wife Rachael of Kingsport, Lesley Thomas & husband Ed of Ft. Bragg, NC, Kevin Redmond & wife Stephanie of Cordova, TN, Kelly Richmond & husband J.B. of Lexington, KY, Tom Wexler & wife Sandy of Bluff City, and Sara Wexler of Chattanooga; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday (December 7, 2016) from 10 to 11 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral.

Committal services will be held following the funeral services at noon in the Garden of David at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Dollywood Foundation by visiting mypeoplefund@dollywoodfoundation.org or by calling 865-428-9488.

Online condolences may be made to the Wexler family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.