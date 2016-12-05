David Kent Humphrey

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Janice Lester Humphrey; a son, Billy Joe Humphrey; five sisters, Adrene Tidrick of Oviedo, FL, Brenda Harkleroad and husband, Fred of Bristol, TN, Mescal Hooks and husband, Arnold of Milligan College, TN, Manzanita Brown and husband, Scott of Gulfport, MS and Naomi Metcalf and Jody Bush of Elizabethton; a brother, Albert Humphrey of Elizabethton; several nieces and nephews; also his companion, “Black Dog”.

Funeral services for David will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 8, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Steve Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Other times at the home and 126 Warrior Lane, Elizabethton. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough. Active pallbearers will be Jake Ferguson, Austin Arnett, John Depew, Jerry Humphrey, Brandon Arnett, Josh Reedy and Stevie Arrowood. Honorary pallbearers will be, Rev. Steve Hilman and Johnny and Joe Phipps. Special honorary pallbearer, his special caregiver, Arnold Hooks. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

