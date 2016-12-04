Mrs. Betty Taylor Durham

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayle and Irene Taylor, her parents- in- law, John and Stella Durham, her sister, Helen Adams, and three brothers-in-law: Robert Rose, Joe Ebarb, Sr., and David Adams.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Donald Durham and one son, John F. Durham both of Johnson City, two sisters Lola Ebarb, and Linda McNees and husband David , brother and sister-in-law ,Norma and Chester Durham and Mildred Rose ,sister-in-law. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 from 5:00 PM until a Celebration of Betty’s Life at 7:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor David Mauger officiating. Musical selections will be provided by the Mauger family. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday with Pastor Mauger officiating and scripture reading by Pastor Wayne White at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Durham family during this difficult time.