Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Leann of 13 years, seven children, seven grandchildren, and five siblings.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon Hospice, as well as Pam, Mary, Misty, and Kenny.

Richard was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather and will truly be missed.

Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd. Ste. 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659, (423) 547-0379, www.MtnEmpireCBS.com