Norma H. Miller

A native of Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Eric Seaberg. While living in the Chicago area, Norma enjoyed working as a church secretary. Mrs. Miller was a very active member of Elim Evangelical Free Church. In 1995, Mrs. Miller and her husband, Donald, moved to East Tennessee for retirement. While living in Johnson City, they joined Central Baptist Church. Norma’s biggest joy in life was her family. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 62 years, Donald S. Miller.

Norma is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Karen (Charles) Wagner, Janice (Jim) Bostrom and Marcia (Bill) Snyder; ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

A family Memorial Service for Mrs. Norma Miller was conducted at 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 3rd, in Murfreesboro, TN with burial at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.

The family would like to especially thank the staff at Adams Place Independent Living and Health Center for their love, care and concern shown to Mrs. Miller and the family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kids Alive International at www.kidsalive.org.

Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.