Mrs. Dorothy A. McCurry

She was a member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her three sisters: Grace Thompson, Margaret Chitwood, and Irene Cloyd; and one infant brother, William Tucker.

She is survived by her beloved husband, J.C. McCurry, one sister, Mamie Jones, of Erwin, son, Jerry McCurry and his wife Dixie, grandson, Thomas McCurry, granddaughter, Sarah Dugger and her husband Andy, great-grandchildren: Devin, Tiffany, Lindsey, and Lucas Dugger; several nieces and nephews.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the McCurry family during this difficult time.