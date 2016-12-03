Mrs. Betty F. Hughes

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Eddie Hughes of the home and several nieces and nephews.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Hughes will be conducted on Sunday, December 4, 2016 at 7:00 PM in the Burbank Freewill Baptist Church with Richard Blevins, and Randy English, Ministers, officiating. Music will be under the direction of the church. The family will receive friends in the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday prior to the service and at the residence at other times.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Monday, December 5, 2016 at 2:30 PM at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from friends and family. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the Burbank Freewill Baptist Church at 1:30 PM on Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to express a special thank you to all Mrs. Hughes’ friends and church members for the care and compassion shown to her and the family during her illness.

