Mr. Albert James Deloach

Mr. Deloach was a former member and past deacon at Hampton First Baptist Church where he worked with the Royal Ambassadors for twenty years and was currently a member of Hampton Christian Church. He was a willing volunteer, delivered Meals on Wheels and was a “handyman” for the ladies of the church. He spent sixty years enjoying and working in his garden and he also was an accomplished woodworker. He was retired from Sperry-Univac where he was a supervisor.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Gwen Hendrix, Hampton; Libby Shipley and her husband, Bobby, Jonesborough; a son and daughter-in-law, Tony & Ginger Deloach, Elizabethton; five grandchildren, Heather Hopland and her husband, Kenny, Elizabethton; Curry Deloach, Johnson City; Glenna Fine and her husband, Anthony, Johnson City; Karen Lester and her husband, Derrick, Jonesborough; Amy Shipley, Jonesborough; and seven great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Deloach will be conducted at 7:00 PM, on Monday, December 5, 2016, at Hampton Christian Church with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, Minister, and Rev. Mike Stout officiating. Mr. Mark Grindstaff will be delivering the eulogy. Music will be under the direction of the church. The family will receive friends in the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday prior to the service, and at his home, or at the homes of any of the family members, at other times.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at 11:00 AM at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Louis Honeycutt, Mark Grindstaff, Terry Banner, Josh Smith, Jackie Smith and Floyd Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Herm Tolley, George Smith, Tip Smith, Tim McCloud, Albert Blackburn, nephews, friends and neighbors. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Tuesday.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Hampton Christian Church Building Fund, 810 Deerfield Lane, Hampton, TN, 37657.

