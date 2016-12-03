Mindy Sloan Velasquez

She was born on April 12th, 1981, and spent most of her early years in Johnson City prior to relocating with her family to Florida. She graduated from Lake Howell High School in Winter Park, Florida, and attended Seminole State College in Sanford, Florida. Mindy worked many years in the retail industry, but enjoyed being a homemaker at the time of her passing. She was artistic and loved music. Mindy had a beautiful singing voice and was a gifted writer. She had a beautiful spirit and caring heart, but most of all, she loved her Lord and her family, and was loved and cherished by them.

Mindy was preceded in death by Grandparents, William Edsel Carden, Gladys Sparks Arnold and Brenda Wagner Sutherland; Aunt and Uncle, Linda and Monty Wagner, Unicoi. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Edvin Gabriel Velasquez; Children: Zachary (13), Isabella (4), and Andrew (19 months); Parents: James “Jim” and Hope Snowden, Johnson City, and Dustin and Tammy Greene, Mooresburg; Grandparents: HD and Brenda Carden, Johnson City; Brother: Andrew “Andy” Carpenter, Kingsport; Sister and Brother-in-law: Sarah Carpenter Goodyear, and husband, Garrett, Belle Chasse, LA; Step-sister and Husband: Julie Snowden Gallagher, and husband, Joseph, Lewes, DE; Step-brothers: Jim Snowden, and wife, Tonya, Portland, OR, and Michael Snowden, Lewes, DE; Aunts and Uncles: Darrell and Helen Wagner, Johnson City and Jerry and Jenny Lockett, Winter Park, FL; Nieces and Nephews: Hayden, Isaac, Kainen, Grayson, and Korah. Several cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 noon on Monday, December 5th, 2016 at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City. A Memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Corey Leatherman officiating. Graveside service immediately following at Monte Vista Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Velasquez during this difficult time.