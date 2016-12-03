Mary Jayne (M.J.) Cloyd

M.J. was born in Johnson City and daughter of Doyle & Carolyn Ruth Hoss Cloyd, Gray, TN. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary & Paul Hoss and Lonnie & Ruth Cloyd.

She was a Registered Nurse in Myrtle Beach, SC.

In addition to her parents, survivors include special cousins Camie & Leon Cloyd; special friend, Jo Nelms; very special caregivers, Paula Lovill and Shelly James; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the Cloyd family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

