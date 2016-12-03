Marjorie Lee Seagroves Hall

Mrs. Hall leaves behind to cherish her memories, two sons, Elton Seagroves and wife, Jo Ann of Gray; Dennis Seagroves and wife, Donna of Erwin; two daughters, Brenda Lyle and husband, Elwood of Erwin; Barbara Fink and husband, Danzel of Johnson City; two brothers, Gene Deaton and wife, Joan of Elizabethton; Carroll Deaton of Erwin; three sisters, Inez Chandler and husband, Gerald and Charlotte McCurry all of Erwin; Joyce Norris of Burnsville, NC; twelve grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 5, 2016, from 12:30 P. M. until the time of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend David Foster and Reverend Dan Foster will officiate at the 2:00 P. M. funeral service. Eulogy will be given by Alan Lyle. Music will be provided by Tom Foster, David Foster, Dan Foster and Inez Chandler. Serving as pallbearers will be David Seagroves, Daniel Seagroves, Joe Seagroves, Tony Garland, Alan Lyle, Tracy Hensley, Shannon Hensley, Adam Hensley and Anthony Garland. Committal service will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions in memory of Marjorie to the Fishery Community Church, 501 Fishery Community Church Road, Erwin 37650.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Erwin Health Care Center for the special care she received as they went beyond their call of duty.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Hall family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Hall

family. (423) 743-1380.