Betty Royston Hodges

July 5, 1933 – December 1, 2016

On Thursday, December 1, Betty went home peacefully to meet Jesus and His saints.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaines E. Royston and Maggie Littleford Royston; siblings, Arlie, Howard, George “GW”, Clyde, Floyd, Molissie Royston Collins, and Mary Lee Royston Grindstaff. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Roy C. Hodges.

Betty is survived by: her three children, Bobby Hodges of Johnson City, Sharon Alvis and her husband Bill of Jonesborough, and Jeff Hodges and his wife Bonnie of Morganton, NC; five grandchildren, Angela Johnson of Baltimore, MD, Justin Alvis and wife Cicely of Jonesborough, Tamana Phillips and husband Kenny of Gastonia, NC, Tina Karst and husband Chris of Fort Worth, TX, and Katelyn Lee and husband Corey of Morganton, NC; eight great grandchildren, Gaines William Johnson, Austin, Blake, and Dalton Phillips, Skyler, Hunter, and Trenton Karst, and much anticipated great granddaughter, McKenna Ruth Lee, to arrive in January 2017. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Lillian Royston and Opal Royston; special friend, Kelly Johnson; niece and caregiver, Susie Grindstaff; as well as many more nieces and nephews.

Betty was fun loving and a free spirit. She was a follower of Jesus, always smiling, praying for and encouraging others. She was a member of Boone Trail Baptist Church where she was a former choir member and Sunday school teacher. Betty was a previous resident of West Palm Beach, FL where she left many cherished friends. She loved spending time with her family and her cherished Tuesday card group (Sara, Karen, Carmen, and Pat), and never missed an opportunity to tell a joke. Betty enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, and has now embarked upon an eternal journey with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family plans a Celebration of Life service for Tuesday, December 27, 2016 6:00 PM. Details will be forthcoming at Boone Trail Baptist Church.

In the true spirit of Christmas, the family requests donations in honor of Betty to: Good Samaritan Ministries, www.goodsamjc.org or Appalachian Service Project, www.asphome.org.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Hodges family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Hodges family. (423) 282-1521