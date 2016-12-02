Rev. Harley Howard Hopson

Rev. Hopson was born in Mitchell County, NC and son of the late Clifford & Nora Deyton Hopson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Tessie Hopson, three brothers, Howard Hopson, Herbert Hopson and Norman Hopson and one sister, Irene Ingle Roberts.

He was a member of Unity Family Worship Center. He started several churches including Mountain City Church of God and Jonesborough Church of God.

Rev. Hopson was a United States Navy Veteran.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Randy & Kathy Hopson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie & Steve Morris and Karen & Richard Ralston; grandchildren, Angela Davidson, Garrett Morris, Dustin Morris (Brittney) and Jessica Peregoy; great-grandchildren, Harley Lenea Davidson, Dylan Davidson, Blaine Peregoy, Areli Morris and Willow Morris; brothers and sisters, Frances Hensley, Charlene Hensley, Shirley Peterson, Nora Rickman, Sharon Pendley, Carl Hopson and Clifton Hopson.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, December 5, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Hopson and Rev. Dustin Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service and other times at 4192 Old Stage Coach Rd. Telford, TN.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at Cherry Grove-Keplinger Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Steve Morris, Richard Ralston, Garrett Morris, Bill Head, Frank Tibbs and Daniel Ramsey.

Condolences may be sent to the Hopson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

