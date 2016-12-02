R. Keith Poarch (Pap)

Keith is lovingly and forever remembered by his wife of 11 ½ years, Donna Poarch; twin sons, Brad and Bryan Poarch; twin daughters, Allie and Rylie Stephens; granddaughter, Kiara O’Connor; sister, Lynn Gross; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Rebecca Poarch; and several very special nieces and nephews and their children.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2016 at Cokesbury United Methodist Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 p.m with Rev. Stephen Defur officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.

Click Funeral Home and Cremations – Middlebrook Chapel is serving the Poarch family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.clickfh.com