R. Keith Poarch (Pap)

• Today at 10:33 AM

R. Keith Poarch (Pap), age 61, formerly of Jonesborough, woke up in the presence of Jesus this day, November 30, 2016. He passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, after a strong and courageous battle with cancer. Keith was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. He was retired from the Knoxville Postal Service after 42+ years of service. Keith presently worked as a bailiff with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for over 2 years. He was an avid golfer, loving husband and father, and a proud “pappy” to granddaughter, Kiara O’Connor.

Keith is lovingly and forever remembered by his wife of 11 ½ years, Donna Poarch; twin sons, Brad and Bryan Poarch; twin daughters, Allie and Rylie Stephens; granddaughter, Kiara O’Connor; sister, Lynn Gross; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Rebecca Poarch; and several very special nieces and nephews and their children.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2016 at Cokesbury United Methodist Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 p.m with Rev. Stephen Defur officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.

Click Funeral Home and Cremations – Middlebrook Chapel is serving the Poarch family.