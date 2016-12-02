In addition to his mother, George Grindstaff, Jr. has left behind to cherish his memories:

Step-Father: Richard Minor of Erwin;

Son: Jason Anthony Grindstaff of Conroe, TX;

Step-Brother: David Roy Minor of Onalaska, TX;

Numerous Aunts, Uncles and Friends.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of George Oliver Grindstaff, Jr. in a committal service to be at 1:00 PM, Monday, December 5, 2016, in the Mausoleum chapel at Evergreen Cemetery. Bishop John Edwards will officiate. Those attending will meet at the cemetery for the 1:00 PM service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.