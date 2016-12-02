logo

George Oliver Grindstaff, Jr.

• Updated Today at 2:21 PM

ERWIN - George Oliver Grindstaff, Jr., age 60, of Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital. Mr. Grindstaff was a native of Unicoi County and a son of Shirley Tittle Minor and the late George Oliver Grindstaff, Sr. He spent most of his life working in Texas as a welder and machinist in the oil industry. Mr. Grindstaff was a member of the Erwin Moose Lodge #939. In addition to his father, George is preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Grindstaff, and step-brother, Danny Richard Minor.

In addition to his mother, George Grindstaff, Jr. has left behind to cherish his memories:

Step-Father: Richard Minor of Erwin;

Son: Jason Anthony Grindstaff of Conroe, TX;

Step-Brother: David Roy Minor of Onalaska, TX;

Numerous Aunts, Uncles and Friends.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of George Oliver Grindstaff, Jr. in a committal service to be at 1:00 PM, Monday, December 5, 2016, in the Mausoleum chapel at Evergreen Cemetery. Bishop John Edwards will officiate. Those attending will meet at the cemetery for the 1:00 PM service.

These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of George Oliver Grindstaff, Jr. through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.