Betty Jane Emmert

Jane was born in Johnson City, TN to the late Virgil & Fannie Ford. She was a member of Austin Springs United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Billy Jo Ford; Uncle Jack Ford and Aunt Lou Ford

Survivors include her son Michael Shane Emmert and wife Kimberly; granddaughters Paetyn and Rylee Emmert; cousin Zoola Ford and special friends, Faye Wilson, Karen Miller, Kathy Grindstaff, Janie Coggins, Carolyn Hurley, nieces, nephews and many others.

The family wishes to extend a special “Thank You” to the entire congregation at Austin Springs United Methodist Church and individuals for your love and support. We are equally grateful for Mountain States Hospice team of caregivers for your love and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held at Austin Spring United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 4th from 3:00pm - 4:00pm with service to follow.

In lieu of flowers , memorials may be sent to Austin Springs United Methodist Church @ 726 S Austin Springs Road Johnson City, TN. 37601