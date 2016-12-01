In addition to her mother, Mrs. Sue Jean Wilson has left behind to cherish her memories: Son: Kevin B. Ayers of Erwin; Daughter: Amy Ayers Graham and husband, Mike of Clinton, TN; Grandchildren: Dakota H. Ayers, Madison E. Kelly and Olivia Kelly; Nieces: Leslie Piercy Rhinehart and husband, Bob of Asheville, NC; Leigh Piercy Patton and husband, Mike of Asheville, NC; Great Nieces and Great Nephews: Robert Lee Rhinehart; Madison Piercy Rhinehart; Alexander Lee Patton; Charlotte Ann Patton; Step-Children: Lora Moore Gilreath & family; AOC (AW/SW) Larry A. Moore, US Navy retired & family.

Special thanks to all the members of the Erwin EMS, the emergency room doctors and nurses at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital, Chief Regan Tilson and the members of the Erwin police department for all their medical efforts and innumerable acts of compassion for our mother and our family. Each and every deed, no matter how small, has meant so very much to us during this difficult time.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Sue Jean Wilson in a Celebration of Life service to be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 3, 2016, at First Baptist Church, 200 Love Street, Erwin, TN. Greg Lynch will provide a eulogy. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 PM and will continue until service time on Saturday at First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.

