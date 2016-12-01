In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters, Hazel Little, Ethel Mackley, Virgie Banner, Margaret Williams, Berdie VanEtten and Ruby Jones and four brothers, Herman Stanley, Hobert Stanley, Billy Ray Stanley and Gentry Stanley. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lydia Stanley, of the home; one daughter, Kathy Chambers and husband Fred, Elizabethton; one son, Timothy J. Stanley and wife Tammy, Elizabethton; two grandsons, Matthew J. Stanley, Elizabethton and R. J. Haywood, Kingsport, TN; two great-granddaughters, Amaya Haywood and Nova Morgan Stanley; one great-grandson, Taryn Haywood; two sisters, Wilma Stanley, Johnson City and Jeanette Ford, Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service to honor the life of Mr. Jessie (J.D.) Stanley will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 4, 2016 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Frank Osborne officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Morton and Bill Cole. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 1:50 P.M. on Sunday for the service.

The family will receive friends at Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services from 6:00 –

7:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 3, 2016.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Bible Baptist Church Teen Class, 1215 Broad Street Extension, Elizabethton, TN 37643. The family would like to express a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for loving care of Mr. Stanley. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Stanley family. Office: (423) 543-5544.