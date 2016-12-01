Linda Ruth Gouge Hopson

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Hoyet and Leonard Gouge.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband of fifty-two years, James K. Hopson; one son, Chad Hopson of Unicoi; one brother, J. R. Gouge and Sandy, of Unicoi; three sisters: Judy Ray, Helen McInturff, both of Unicoi, Shirley Orr and husband, Bob of Greenfield, IN; one granddaughter, Danielle Hopson. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special friends: Jay and Loraine Whitson.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 P. M. until the hour of service on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Todd McLaughlin will officiate at the 2:30 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler and Kalyn Grindstaff. Pallbearers will be Bart Ray, Rocky McInturff, Dennis Ingram, Gary Whitson, Reverend David Salley, Gabe Maupin, Walter Burkett and Jim Britt. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

