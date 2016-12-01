Lena Frances Rosser Godbehere

Arrangements are being handled by Allen & Allen Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Saturday December 3 at the First Baptist Church Chapel, Thomasville, GA at 2PM. A memorial service will follow visitation beginning at 3PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to First Baptist Church Thomasville, PO Box 2790, Thomasville, Ga 31799, Barnett’s Creek Baptist Church, 564 Stewart Road, Thomasville, GA 31792 or the YMCA of Thomasville, PO Box 1037, Thomasville, Ga 31799. Friends and family are invited to visit and sign the online guest register at www.allenfh.com