Lena Frances Rosser Godbehere
Updated Today at 3:31 PM
THOMASVILLE, GA - Lena Frances Rosser Godbehere of Thomasville, GA passed away on December 1, 2016 at age 95. Born in Newton County, GA in 1921 to Stephen Foster and Lillian Gardner Rosser, she grew up in Newton County helping out on the family cotton farm. She married Dr. John William (Jay) Godbehere, Jr. on June 21, 1947 in Atlanta. In 1951, they moved to Thomasville. After residing in Johnson City, TN from 1965 to 1973, they retired in Thomasville. Frances was an active member of First Baptist Church of Thomasville. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother known for her sweetness, warmth, and an innate peacefulness sustained by her strong faith. Her nurturing spirit and desire to do things for others was exemplified by a home always open to all with a home-cooked meal at the ready. Frances is survived by her sons Steve Godbehere and wife Debbie Jackson Godbehere of Grady County GA and Jerry Godbehere and wife Nancy Burke Godbehere of Marlboro, NJ, 7 grandchildren (Leigh Pitts Herber, John David Pitts, Anne Pitts Michaud, Lt. CDR John Godbehere, USN, Josh Godbehere, Rev. Sarah Godbehere, Dr. Andrew Godbehere), and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband and her daughter Jane Godbehere Pitts.
Arrangements are being handled by Allen & Allen Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held Saturday December 3 at the First Baptist Church Chapel, Thomasville, GA at 2PM. A memorial service will follow visitation beginning at 3PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to First Baptist Church Thomasville, PO Box 2790, Thomasville, Ga 31799, Barnett’s Creek Baptist Church, 564 Stewart Road, Thomasville, GA 31792 or the YMCA of Thomasville, PO Box 1037, Thomasville, Ga 31799. Friends and family are invited to visit and sign the online guest register at www.allenfh.com