JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Frank Louis Kendall, age 82, of Johnson City, TN passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Cornerstone Village. A native of Obion County, TN he was the son of the late Ray Louis and Reggie Brown Kendall. He was a 1952 graduate of Hampton High School and attended East Tennessee State University for three years before joining the military. Mr. Kendall was a helicopter pilot, a flight instructor and a commercial pilot. He worked for the California Oil Company in New Orleans, LA and flew as an agricultural pilot in Poplarville, MS. He worked internationally as a helicopter instructor with stents in Italy, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and North Yemen and worked at Air Logistics in the United States and the Gulf of Mexico.

Mr. Kendall had served as a Church deacon. He was a member of Tri-Cities Baptist Church and attended University Parkway Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was avid snow skier, hiker, ran marathons and enjoyed water skiing. Mr. Kendall was a member of the Hampton Masonic Lodge #750 F&AM and the Shriners.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Nave Kendall; a brother, David Bruce Kendall and an infant sister, Zane Elizabeth Kendall. Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Kathy Calhoun and husband Larry, Jonesborough, TN; two sons, David Kendall and Jerry Kendall, both of Johnson City, TN; four granddaughters, Whitney Calhoun Goetz and husband John, Nashville, TN, Ashley Brooke Holdaway and husband Matt, Bentonville, AR, McKenzie Layne Calhoun, Johnson City, TN and Kristin Rene Phelps and husband Drew, Gainsville, GA; a great-grandson, George Calhoun Goetz, Nashville, TN and a niece, Vickie Alford, Hornbeak, TN.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Frank Louis Kendall will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, December 4, 2016 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Grant Loum and Dr. Michael Oaks officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Nathan Hall. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from1:00 – 3:00 P.M. on Sunday prior to the funeral service.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:45 A.M. Monday, December 5, 2016 in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the Praying Mountain Men, the Aunt “B” Breakfast Group and Raymond Calhoun. Military honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:30 A.M. on Monday.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Cornerstone Village, the staff of Amedisys Hospice and the doctors, nurses and staff of the Johnson City Medical Center and the NHC Rehabilitation Facility. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Mountain States Foundation, 2335 Knob Creek Road, Suite 101, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Kendall family. Office: (423) 543-5544.