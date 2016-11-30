Velva was a devoted wife, loving mother and a homemaker. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star, Pythian Sisters and a member of the White Shrines.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Janice Showalter, of Johnson City, Janie Breen and husband Thomas, of Johnson City, and Elizabeth Spielberger and husband John, of SC; five grandchildren, Larry G. Maggio, Lynette Hegeman Bunce, Sunshine Nave, Charity Nave and Aaron Weese. Several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Velva Shoun Nave will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 2, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Estel Williams, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Friday.

The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book.