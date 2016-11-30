My Terry went to sleep and woke up in Heaven. He was my best friend, and the love of my life. My life will never be the same without you. I will love you for always!~ Sandy Gass

ELIZABETHTON - Terrell E. “Terry” Gass, age 59, of Elizabethton went to sleep and woke up in Heaven on Friday, November 25, 2016 from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry was born on September 2, 1957, to the late Cynthia Bernice Kinsey Gass and Robert E. Gass, of Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Terry was born in Chattanooga, TN, but had lived most of his life in Carter County. He retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) after 33 years of service as a Senior Hydro Operator. He was a founding board member of Recovery Soldiers Ministry and was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, outdoor activities and helping others. He also loved the beach and traveling.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 22 years, Sandy Jarnagin Gass, of the home; his father, Robert E. Gass, of Ooltewah, TN; two sisters, Dianne Thier and husband Darwin Thier, of Crossville, TN; and his sister, Lorri Speal, of Atlanta, GA; his brother, Timothy Lynn Gass and wife Melanie Perry Gass, of Chattanooga, TN; several nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Lois Marie.

A gathering of remembrance for Terrell E. “Terry” Gass will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Eric Wright officiating. Eulogies will be provided by his best friends, Tony Birchfield and Josh Scalf. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service or at the residence at any time. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Hyder, Minister Josh Scalf, Albert Jarnagin, Gary Johnson, Rev. Tony Birchfield, Jim Hyder, John Allen, Danny Millholland, Rev. Bill Greer, Bill Jones, Millard Wilson, Roscoe Peters, Danny O’Quinn, and Rick Franklin.

Following the service, a celebration of life reception will be held at the Elizabethton Church of Christ, 137 East C. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Vanderbilt Transplant Team and to all our friends and family- we are thankful for your many prayers, support, cards and friendship. Terry and I love you all dearly, and couldn’t have made it without you all!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Recovery Soldiers Ministry, P.O. Box 603, Elizabethton, TN 37644 in honor of Terry.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Gass family. Office 423-542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917