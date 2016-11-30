Richard Staniland

In addition to his parents Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Eileen Donnelly Staniland.

Richard will be remembered as a funny, kind, and giving man who loved his family and went out of his way to help others. He worked for the Oxnard Police Department for 30 years where he started out as a police officer then rose through the ranks to Assistant Police Chief. He was also a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. After retirement Mr. Staniland enjoyed wood working, gardening, reading and was well known for cooking his famous chili.

Those left to cherish Richard’s memory include his daughters, Catherine Schindele of Fall Branch, TN, Cynthia Baley of Reedsport, OR; a son Michael Staniland of Gray, TN; five grandchildren, Melissa Baley, Katie Schindele, Hannah Staniland, Jesse Schindele and Kevin Staniland; three great grandchildren, Camden Davis, Raina Baley, and Josphine Staniland; brother, Charles W. Staniland of Oxnard, CA; sister, Mary L. Arnold of Camarillo, CA and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171)