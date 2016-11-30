logo

no avatar

Mr. Dwight Moore Treadway

• Today at 2:21 PM

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Dwight Moore Treadway, age 82, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Jonesborough on June 5, 1934 to Jarvis Treadway and Beulah Mae Hoss Treadway. Dwight was an Agricultural Engineer and a University of Tennessee graduate. He enjoyed a long and distinguished career spanning 36 years in the Department of Agriculture’s Soil Conservation Service, retiring in Washington D.C. as a Senior Executive and Director of Information for the organization. Upon retirement he returned to Jonesborough and took great pleasure working around his tree farm.

Mr. Treadway was preceded in death by his parents Jarvis and Beulah, brother Herman, son Tim, and granddaughter Morgan Burger. Those he leaves behind to cherish his memories are; wife Emma Sue, Jonesborough, daughter Audrey Burger and her husband Steve, Lebanon, son Keith and his wife Vicky, Johnson City. His many grandchildren; Connor Burger, Kaitlyn Robertson and her husband Tyler, and Denton Burger, all of Lebanon. Hannah Santoro and her husband Joseph, Marietta, GA, and Jake Treadway also of Marietta, GA.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00PM, Friday, December 2, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister David Clark and Minister Dick Morris. The family will receive friends from 12:00–2:00PM. Interment services will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Connor Burger, Denton Burger, Jake Treadway, Joseph Santoro, Steve Treadway and Tyler Robertson.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to Maple Lawn Cemetery c/o George Campbell, 350 W. Jackson Blvd, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Treadway family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Jonesborough 753-3821.