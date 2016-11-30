Mr. Dwight Moore Treadway

Mr. Treadway was preceded in death by his parents Jarvis and Beulah, brother Herman, son Tim, and granddaughter Morgan Burger. Those he leaves behind to cherish his memories are; wife Emma Sue, Jonesborough, daughter Audrey Burger and her husband Steve, Lebanon, son Keith and his wife Vicky, Johnson City. His many grandchildren; Connor Burger, Kaitlyn Robertson and her husband Tyler, and Denton Burger, all of Lebanon. Hannah Santoro and her husband Joseph, Marietta, GA, and Jake Treadway also of Marietta, GA.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00PM, Friday, December 2, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister David Clark and Minister Dick Morris. The family will receive friends from 12:00–2:00PM. Interment services will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Connor Burger, Denton Burger, Jake Treadway, Joseph Santoro, Steve Treadway and Tyler Robertson.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to Maple Lawn Cemetery c/o George Campbell, 350 W. Jackson Blvd, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

