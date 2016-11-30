Larry Wayne Driver

Larry became a member of Grace Temple Eternal Life Center and received the Holy Ghost on October 23, 2016.

Larry worked for the Boys to Men Program, Carver Rec, Johnson City Alternative School and at ACT until health issues forced him to retire.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two brothers Sherman Davis and Conregan Driver and also 1 sister, Marcella Ann Driver.

Survivors include his loving wife Angela Fields Driver of the home, his children; Zakiya (Clarence) Shavers, Marcella Driver, Amber (Jordan) Palmer, all in Mississippi. LaTanya Lytton, David Lytton, Jeremiah, Trinity, Nikiah and Zamiah Driver of the home, his 2 brothers, Elmore (Audrey) Driver and Fabian (Linda) Driver, his 5 sisters, Thelma Driver, Leesa Driver, Celestine Driver, Earline (Ron) Brown, Wilhemina (Greg) Gilmore, his grandchildren, Xavier Driver, Xandria Driver, Jamilah Farrad, Kaiya Driver, Christian Driver, Zoe Driver, Cree Palmer, Ava Palmer, Gianna Granzionale, Giordiana Grazionale and Noah Drake Lytton, his Aunt Loraine White and many nieces, nephews, a host of relatives and many, many friends.

Funeral Services are as follows: The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Saturday December 3, 2016 at Grace Temple Eternal Life Center, 208 Garden Drive, Johnson City prior to the 1:00 pm service and other times at his home on 1602 Idlewild Drive, Johnson City.

Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City TN 37601. Birchette Mortuary 423-926-6013