Kenneth (Kenny) Hardy Franklin

GRAY - Kenneth (Kenny) Hardy Franklin, 50, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, November 28, 2016 at Memorial Mission Hospitals. Kenny was born in Haywood County to Charles and Peggy Franklin. He resided there until he moved to the Johnson City area to work for the elevator industry, where he was employed at the time of his death. Kenny was predeceased in death by his father, mother, and brother, Keith Franklin. Kenny is survived by sisters Debbie Howell (Garry) and Darlene Heath (Greg). He is also survived by nephews Charlie (Sara and their son Cade), Jeremy, and Tyler Howell; Brian and Nathan Heath. Additional survivors include grandmother Myrtle Brackett; aunts Frances Franklin, Delores Marcus, Betty Leatherwood, Lynn Mull, and Hazel Robertson; uncle Randy Brackett; their extended families; and special friends Duane and Madra Stout. He enjoyed cruising and golfing. Kenny was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Junaluska. The family will receive friends at the home of Darlene Heath at 254 Orchard Cove Road, Waynesville, NC Friday from 5:00-8:00. An online memorial will be available at Asheville Mortuary Services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Lake Junaluska or St.Jude’s Medical Center. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all who prayed and sat with them during this difficult time. www.AshevilleMortuaryServices.com