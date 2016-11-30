Dan Monroe Ward

Upon graduation from ETSU, Mr. Ward was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army Field Artillery. In January 1969 he was an honor graduate from the Field Artillery Officers Basic Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He then served as a range safety officer with B Batter 4th Battalion 14th Infantry at Fort Sill through July 1969. In September 1969 he was deployed to Vietnam where he served until September 1970 first as the Fire Direction Officer and then as the Executive Officer of C Battery 5th Battalion 4th Artillery in northern Quang Tri Province near the DMZ. Mr. Ward was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Bronze Star Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster for his service. He was a lifetime member of the 824th Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

After his military service, Mr. Ward was a real estate broker and President of All American Reality, Inc. in Johnson City until his retirement in 2008. In 1984 he became the first certified property manager in northeast Tennessee. He was a charter executive member of the National Assisted Housing Management Association. In 1985 he became a charter member of the Resident Property Management Advisory Board at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, and in 2010, they presented Mr. Ward an award for his loyalty and commitment to their program. That award now bears his name as the Ward Award and is given annually. He opened the first free computer lab in Section 8 government assisted rental housing in Northeast Tennessee in August 1998 at Lakewood Village Apartments in Johnson City.

Mr. Ward was an active member of the Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church where he served on the Administrative Board and as an usher for many years. In his youth he was a member of Boy Scout Troup #37, which was sponsored by Munsey Church, and he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He also served on the Washington County Families First Advisory Board for several years.

In 1984 Mr. Ward was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Over the years the diseased progressed and in October 2005 he underwent successful deep brain stimulation surgery at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. The stimulator allowed him to continue working until 2008. After retirement, he volunteered his time at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center in the diabetes clinic. In 2009 he was honored with the Special Recognition Award for his efforts.

The family will receive friends to share memories from 12:00PM until 2:00PM on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 PM at Roselawn Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Gantt Ward, Jed Seehorn, John Seehorn, Jim Cooper, Kent Rowland, Billy Van Dyke, and Allen Vest. The PTSD Veterans Group will serve as honorary pallbearers along with Roger Keys, Joe Wiseman, Ret. Sessions Judge John Kiener, Parnell Freeman, and Wayne Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or to the charity of your choice.

