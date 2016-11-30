In addition to his parents, Cory James “C.J.” Keith has left behind to cherish his memories:

Daughters: Keili Savanna Keith of Gray, Rylee Madison Waycaster of Jonesborough;

Brothers: Bob Keith, Jr. of Fall Branch, Kevin Keith and wife, Missy of Johnson City; Sisters: Michelle Angela Miles and husband, James of Blountville, Kristi Leah Mason and husband, Steve of Bristol, VA; Kristi Michelle Gandy of Raleigh, NC, Keli Thomas and husband, Mike of Maryville, TN; Grandmother: Adele Durrance of Bartow, FL; Several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Cory James “C.J.” Keith in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, December 2, 2016 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Harold McNabb and Raymond Perkinson will officiate. Vocal selections will be provided by Reverend Harold McNabb. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Friday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends. Those who wish to attend will meet at 1:30 PM on Saturday at Valley Funeral Home to go in procession to Evergreen Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all of the doctors and nurses at the Johnson City Medical Center, especially ICU nurses Pam and Jill, for their kindness and care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Cory James “C.J.” Keith through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.