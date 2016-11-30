Charles William Humiston

Chuck unselfishly served his country during the Korean War. He was a retired Fire Chief from Largo, Florida. Chuck and Pat moved to Tennessee in 1991. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Johnson City, TN. Chuck was a loving, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend; he will be greatly missed by all, but we know he is with his Heavenly Father and we will be reunited one day; may he rest in peace.

Chuck is survived by his loving and caring wife, Pat Humiston; sons, Steve and Marc Humiston, and their families; daughters, Cheryl Smith and Terisa Jacobs, and their families; sister, Barbara Humiston; brother, Ken Humiston; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Saturday (December 3, 2016) from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church (200 Mount Castle Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601) in the CLC room. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gene Wiggenton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Alzheimer’s of Tennessee (3212 Hanover Road, Suite 5, Johnson City, TN 37604).

