Bennie Lois Ray

Bennie was born in Honaker, Va to the late Everette and Myrtle Ball Honaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Ray, her sister Lavena Nicely, and her daughter Katherine Melissa Ray. She is survived by her children, Donald Ray of Dripping Springs, Tx, Dwight Ray of Perryopolis, Pa, and Cynthia Bradburn of Telford, Tn. Other survivors include her sister, Carol Honaker of Prattville, Al; her brother, Everette Honaker, Jr. of Talbot, Tn, a special friend, Angie Douglass, and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bennie loved her flower garden and she loved her dogs. She was a registered nurse who devoted her life to serving the citizens of our area. After retiring from Mountain Home VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tn, Bennie shifted her focus to drug and alcohol counseling for veterans and members of the community. Her work was invaluable. She was a member of The Tennessee Association of Drug Court Professionals, serving as an advocate and a member of the Greene County Recovery/Drug Court. Bennie was very dedicated to what she did, and she continued to work until January of this year.

The family of Bennie Ray will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday, December 2, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City, Tn. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Mike Richards officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bennie’s memory to Families Free, PO Box 5645, Johnson City, Tn 37602. – https://www.familiesfree.com/ Families Free, a faith and community based organization, provides treatment and intervention to families affected by substance abuse, incarceration and domestic instability.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, Tn, is serving the Ray family. (423) 282-1521. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.