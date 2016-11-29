Shirley A. Godsey

Ms. Godsey was the former owner and operator of Country Heritage Catering. She enjoyed watching game shows and reading her Bible. Shirley was a member of Victory Bible Fellowship and was currently attending Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 414.

Those left to cherish Shirley’s memory include two daughters, Kenna Ellis and husband Kenneth of Bluff City, Holly Perry and husband Jeremy of Piney Flats. One granddaughter Emily Perry of Piney Flats and one grandson Will Ellis of Bluff City. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Yvonne Baird and husband Bill of Bluff City, and several nephews, also by her pets a cat and her dog Margo.

A service to honor the life of Ms. Shirley Godsey will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2016 at Tetrick Funeral Home – Bluff City Chapel with Reverend Jamie Ferguson and Dr.Dwayne Baird officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-7 pm.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2016 at Morning View Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Mettler, Donnie Mottern, Jimmy Greenway, Clarence Bledsoe and Robert Perry. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Crystal Bailey of Silver Angels for all the love & care extended to Shirley.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to make donations to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church Building Fund 1489 Walnut Grove Rd, Bluff City, TN 37618 or Morning View Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 286, Bluff City, TN 37618.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City is serving the family. Obituary line: 423-543-4917 – Office line: 423-538-7131