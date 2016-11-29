Billy Gene Dyer

BOLINGBROKE, GA - Billy Gene Dyer, 78, of Bolingbroke, GA passed away Nov 24, 2016. Bill was raised in Johnson City, TN, moved to Cocoa, Fl in 1967 and retired to Bolingbroke, GA in 2003. He served in the Air Force, worked on the Apollo program and was a police officer and detective with the Cocoa Police Department for nearly 20 years until he was forced to retire due to an injury in the line of duty. Bill is survived by his wife Sadie Dyer, daughters Kimberly DeGroat (John), Jackie Williams (Justin) and Janice Burke (Matt), granddaughters Kinsey DeGroat, Makayla and Avery Burke, brother Mickey Dyer (Jessie Mae), sister Shirley Cutshaw (Rabbit), many beloved nieces and nephews and a large extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Johnson City, TN.