Mrs. Elizabeth Mackeil

• Today at 2:15 PM

GRAY - Mrs. Elizabeth Mackeil, 94, went home to be with her LORD and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday night, November 28, 2016. She departed this life from the Life Care Center of Gray, in Gray, TN. Elizabeth was born on March 6, 1922 in Beulah Dean to the late Vee & Elizabeth Frye Street. Mrs. Mackeil was a native of Beulah Dean, NC. and had lived in Johnson City for 10 years.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Mackeil was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mackeil and her son, Larry Dean White;

Those left to cherish her memory are: son Albert L. White & wife Deborah; two grandchildren, Warren Lee White & wife Misty and Elizabeth White Balluff & husband Michael; four great-grandchildren Olivia Daily, Madison White, Yuri White and Ireland White.

The family will receive friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens from 12:00-1:00pm on Thursday, December 1, 2016. The funeral service will follow with her son Albert L. White, officiating. The graveside service will be follow at 2:30 pm at the White Family Cemetery in Gray, TN.

Condolences can be sent to Mrs. Mackeil’s family at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com