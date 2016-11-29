Mrs. Elizabeth Mackeil

In addition to her parents, Ms. Mackeil was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mackeil and her son, Larry Dean White;

Those left to cherish her memory are: son Albert L. White & wife Deborah; two grandchildren, Warren Lee White & wife Misty and Elizabeth White Balluff & husband Michael; four great-grandchildren Olivia Daily, Madison White, Yuri White and Ireland White.

The family will receive friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens from 12:00-1:00pm on Thursday, December 1, 2016. The funeral service will follow with her son Albert L. White, officiating. The graveside service will be follow at 2:30 pm at the White Family Cemetery in Gray, TN.

