Mattie Whitaker Bowser

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hobart Whitaker and Archie Bowser; daughter, Norma Jean Carroll; son, Donald Whitaker; 3 grandsons, Justin, Danny and Clarence Whitaker; 1 great-grandson, Bradley Dykes; 2 brothers; 3 sisters, and 2 sons-in-law.

Mattie is survived by 2 daughters, Martha Dykes Penley and husband, Clint, and Gladys Inscore; 2 sons, Ronald Whitaker and wife, Rosemary, and Stanley Whitaker and wife, Vickie. Also left to cherish her memory are Archie’s children, 3 girls, Nadine Beck, Barbara Rector and Rosie Sherfey, 3 boys, Sammy Bowser, Rickie Bowser and Berthil Bowser; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Rex Miller and Rev. Bob Simpson officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Smoot, Vestal “Bud” Holland and Howard Venable.

