“For this child I have prayed, and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of Him.”

I Samuel 1:27

Though Hannah was only with us for 3 short months, she touched the hearts and lives of thousands of people, people who met her only through pictures and updates from her loving and devoted parents on a “Prayer Page”. Prayers and messages poured in daily, by the hundreds, to encourage her family. “Though she be little but she is fierce.” Hannah will be greatly missed by all.

Hannah Reece Mitchell, age 3 months of the Harmony community, passed away Sunday evening at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. She was the daughter of Brian and Dana Burke Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal great-grandmother, Joyce Salyer of Kingsport; maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Roseanne Burke of Nickelsville; paternal grandparents, Jimmy Joe and Arnell Mitchell of the Harmony Community; one brother, Sidney Lane; one sister, Gracie Mitchell; several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 30, from 4 – 7 p.m. at Greenvale Baptist Church, 6909 W. Carters Valley Rd, Church Hill, TN. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Joe Shelton, II officiating. A graveside service will be Thursday, December 1 at 1 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City. Pallbearers will be Sidney Lane and Chris Robbins. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Niswonger Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Baby Hannah. Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of this sweet child. www.grayfuneralhome.net