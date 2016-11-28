Paul RICHARD Davidson

He was born in the Little Stoney section of Hunter Community, Carter County, Tennessee to the late Ed and Della Davidson. He was also predeceased by his only sibling, Army Sergeant Major (Retired) Phillip Davidson, a great soldier whom he greatly loved and respected.

Colonel Davidson is survived by his loving and beloved wife and wonderful life companion of 55 years, Lydia Fulkerson Davidson; two daughters and son-in-law, Dawne and Micheal Arrington, Church Hill; and Lori Beth Davidson, Jonesborough. Also surviving are two granddaughters whom he loved so dearly: Phoebe Danae Arrington, Calla Shae Arrington; Step-Mother, Maxine Davidson, Elizabethton; sister-in-law, Joan Davidson, Lugoff, SC; uncle, Sid Davidson and wife, Linda, Elizabethton; and several nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Elizabethton High School with the Class of 1957, from East Tennessee State College as a Distinguished Military Graduate and received his Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University.

He was an active and devoted member of the Gray United Methodist Church. He also served other Methodist Churches as Lay Leader, Sunday School teacher, Bible Study leader and delegate to the Holston Annual Conference. Colonel Davidson and his wife participated in several disaster relief and mission trips in conjunction with the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).

Colonel Davidson served on Active Duty with the US Army for twenty-five years as an Infantry officer and Adjutant General Corps officer. He was a combat veteran who served two tours of duty in Vietnam, and other assignments in Thailand, Korea, Belgium and Hawaii. He received two awards of the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, two Joint Services Commendation Medals, and three Army Commendation Medals, among others.

His service included assignments with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Department of the Army Staff (General Officer Management) in the Pentagon, Deputy Commander 8th Personnel Command in Korea and the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii, Thailand and Vietnam. Also, Colonel Davidson served as the Adjutant General, US Army Aviation Center, Ft. Rucker, Alabama and Executive Officer, Military Assistance Advisory Group for Belgium and Luxembourg.

At the end of the Vietnam War in 1973, Colonel Davidson remained in Vietnam assigned to the US Delegation to the Four Party Joint Military Commission. He was directly involved in the repatriation of our POWs from Hanoi and South Vietnam and returning our remaining soldiers Killed in Action home to the United States.

The family will greet friends to share memories from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City with Rev. Lloyd Jones officiating, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 PM. A Graveside and Committal Service with full military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday at Sulphur Springs Cemetery in the Sulphur Springs Community. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) US Disaster Response, Advance #901670,POBox 9068, New York, NY 10087, or Disabled American Veterans, Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring KY 41076 or Class of 1957 Elizabethton High School Scholarship Fund, c/o Jerry Williams, 305 Blue Springs Road, Elizabethton TN 37643.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Davidson family during this difficult time.