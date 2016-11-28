Jerry Reid

He was a member of Spring Creek Missionary Baptist Church and loved to hunt, fish, and ride his four wheeler. He was retired from Coats North American where he worked in supervision.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his brother Wade Reid.

Survivors include: his wife Arthelia Harrell Reid, of the home, two sisters; Mabel Pittman (Ronnie), of Charlotte, NC, and Faye Pittman (Gary), of Spruce Pine, NC, two brothers; Bruce Reid (Kim), of Dallas, NC, and Ray Reid (Barbara), of Bakersville, NC, sister in law; Mary Reid, of Charlotte, NC, several nieces and nephews, and his special dog Myrtle.

In keeping with his wishes a graveside service will be held Monday, November 28, 2016 at 3:30PM at Fork Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverends Bob McCurry and Ronnie Gouge officiating. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Interment will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of The Blue Ridge 236 Hospital Drive Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Reid family.