Hannah Reece Mitchell

Hannah Reece Mitchell, age 3 months 2 days, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2016 at Niswongers Children’s Hospital in Johnson City. She was the daughter of Brian and Dana Burke Mitchell. The family will receive friends Wednesday 4 – 7 p.m. at Greenvale Baptist Church, 6909 W. Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill, TN. Further details and a full obituary will run in the Wednesday edition of the paper. Gray Funeral Home is serving the family. www.grayfuneralhome.net