logo

no avatar

Gary Fagans

• Today at 4:04 PM

ELIZABETHTON - Gary Fagans, 54, Elizabethton TN passed away Saturday November 26, 2016 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Gary is the son of Reva Mae Fagans (Hicks) and the late Jackie Fagans both of Johnson City, TN. Gary was a loving grandfather, father, son and brother. His presence will be greatly missed to all who had the chance to share their lives with him and loved him.

In addition to his mother those left to cherish his memory include his son Mathew Fagans, Jonesborough, TN; his grandchildren, Matthew Fagans, Jr., Paris Fagans and Kira Fagans; his brothers Timothy Fagans of Johnson City TN, Robert Fagans of Johnson City, TN and Kenneth Fagans of Germantown TN, several nieces and nephews and the love of his life Brenda Heaton.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are assisting the Fagans family. Office: (423) 543-5544.