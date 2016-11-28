Benjamin Holden

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Gray Holden; father, Lemuel E. Holden; and brother, Robert S. Holden.

Ben is survived by daughters, Lori Reed and Rena Horner; brothers, Darrell L. Holden (Judy) and Joseph P. Holden (Meredith); and sisters, Jan Holden and Ellen Holden. He leaves to mourn his loss grandchildren, Christopher Holden, Alex Reed, Katie Tilson, Jack Horner, Robert Horner, Heather Horner, Allen Horner, and several nieces and nephews.

Ben was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired professional painter, skilled bricklayer, and general contractor. He especially loved to work with his hands and could fix or repair just about anything that needed fixing or repairing. He took great pride in his work and would not quit until he had completed his job to perfection.

Ben was a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Cold War and Vietnam War era. He was proud of his military service and belonged to the American Legion Chapter 24 in Johnson City. During his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Expert Rifle Badge with the M-14 Army rifle.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 pm Thursday, December 1, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Guests are requested to meet at the cemetery at 2:20 pm for the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to: American Legion Post 24, 409 E. Market St., Johnson City, TN 37601.

