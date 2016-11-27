Roy Roger Roberts

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Randolph Roberts on December 21, 2015; one daughter, Melanie Marie Roberts on March 7, 2016; one brother, Herman Roberts and one sister, Juanita Roberts Riffle on March 29, 2006.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, three sons: Mark D. Roberts and wife, Teresa of Johnson City, Roger Lee Roberts of Unicoi and Adam Tracy Roberts of Elizabethton; one daughter, Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Norton of Unicoi; six grandchildren: Breanna Tilson and husband, Josh, Megan Roberts, Daniel Roberts, Johnny Roberts, Nikki Barlow and husband, Brandon, Kelli Roberts; eight great grandchildren: Christopher Roberts, Logan Tilson, Justin Duke, Jr., Zoey Ann Roberts, Faith Barlow, Peyton Duke, Aiden Roberts and Grant Barlow. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Dallas Gregg and Reverend David Byrd will officiate at the 8:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Gail Shelton and Donna Sue Tipton. Pallbearers will be Mark Roberts, Roger Lee Roberts, Adam Tracy Roberts, Johnny Roberts, Daniel Roberts, Josh Tilson, Brandon Barlow and Terry Smith. Committal service will be held at 11:00 A. M. on Wednesday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should assemble at the Unicoi Funeral Home by 10:30 A. M. on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Donations in memory of Mr. Roberts may be made to: Lower Higgins Creek Church of God, 895 Rector Laurel Road, Flag Pond, TN 37657.

