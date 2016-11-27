Mrs. Linda M. Privette

Mrs. Privette was a native of Sullivan County and the daughter of the late Ernest Alvin and Stella Tressie Dunn Wexler Jr. She was also preceded in death by two brothers Sidney Spencer Wexler and Charles Ernest Wexler.

Mrs. Privette was a Homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years Kenneth Privette, son Keith Privette and wife Judy, daughter Karen Privette; grandson Dustin Privette, granddaughter Taylor Privette, and fourteen step grandchildren; one sister Mable Henley and husband Richard; three nephews Ricky Henley and wife Teresa, Rex Henley and wife Mona, and Randy Henley and wife Loretta, one great niece Haven Henley.

Funeral service for Mrs. Privette will be Tuesday November 29, 2016 7:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev Vic Wallace officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM prior to the service.

Graveside services will be Wednesday November 30, 2016 11:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dustin Privette, Keith Privette, Ricky Henley, Rex Henley, Randy Henley and Jimmy Tittle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ed Drain, Gene Leslie, Lee Trivette, and Sammy Vanhook.

Condolences may be sent to the Privette family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821