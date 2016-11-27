Corine Phillips

Survivors include her sister & brother-in-law: Roberta & Bob Hughes, Elizabethton. Her sister-in-law: Debbie Buckles, Elizabethton. Several cousins including a special cousin, Natasha Brumit and her children Harper & Wyatt.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Gerald Holly, Minister officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Phillips family.