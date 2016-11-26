logo

Richard Goodman

• Today at 12:00 AM

JOHNSON CITY - Richard Goodman, 68, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, November 18, 2016 in Johnson City Medical Center.

He was born in Washington County and was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Ward; father, Hardin Goodman; and two brothers, J.C. and Billy Earl.

Richard worked at the Mall of Johnson City and the Health Department until he became ill and was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

He attended Erwin Bible Holiness Church and never wanted to miss a service.

Survivors are: his wife of 39 years, Ruth Goodman; three daughters, Tina and Sierra Goodman and Alicia Miller; one granddaughter, Madison Miller, all of Johnson City; three sisters, Brenda Berry and Martha Farrell, of Mountain City, and Linda Oliver of Jonesborough; and two brothers, Charles and Ronald Goodman, of Johnson City.

The family of Richard Goodman will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm Friday, December 2, 2016, at the Lighthouse for Jesus Church, 2680 Hwy 19E, Elizabethton TN37643. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Goodman family. (423) 282-1521