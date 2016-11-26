He was born in Washington County and was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Ward; father, Hardin Goodman; and two brothers, J.C. and Billy Earl.

Richard worked at the Mall of Johnson City and the Health Department until he became ill and was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

He attended Erwin Bible Holiness Church and never wanted to miss a service.

Survivors are: his wife of 39 years, Ruth Goodman; three daughters, Tina and Sierra Goodman and Alicia Miller; one granddaughter, Madison Miller, all of Johnson City; three sisters, Brenda Berry and Martha Farrell, of Mountain City, and Linda Oliver of Jonesborough; and two brothers, Charles and Ronald Goodman, of Johnson City.

The family of Richard Goodman will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm Friday, December 2, 2016, at the Lighthouse for Jesus Church, 2680 Hwy 19E, Elizabethton TN37643. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Goodman family. (423) 282-1521