Paul Howard Smithpeters

Paul was born in Washington County to the late Edward and Helen Anderson Smithpeters.

He was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord.

Paul loved music. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. He was especially interested in astronomy. Paul was fascinated by the stars and often followed NASA.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by: one son, Paul Smithpeters, Jr., one granddaughter, Jennifer Smithpeters; one great granddaughter, Bobbi Jo Frances; one great grandson, Dreydan Roberson; and four brothers, David, Junior, Buddy and James Smithpeters.

Survivors include: two sons, James and Jack Smithpeters; eight grandchildren, Jessica Smithpeters, Jeremiah Frances, Jack Smithpeters, Jr., Alecia and Daniel Smithpeters, McCoy and Brianna Roberson, and Heather Vanover; nine great grandchildren; four sisters, Bernice Keever, Betty Smithpeters, Mary Potter, and Lorretta Smithpeters; and two brothers, Mark and Raymond Smithpeters.

The family of Paul Smithpeters will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday, November 27, 2016 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Mr. Richard Chapman officiating. Pallbearers will be selected by family. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM Monday to go in procession to Washington County Memory Gardens for an 11:00 AM committal service inside the mausoleum chapel.

