Mr. Dewey C. Hensley

Mr. Hensley was a native of Washington County. He retired from Magnavox.

Dewey was a lifelong member of Limestone Freewill Baptist Church, where he severed as Deacon and Elder, he also had 30 years’ perfect attendance.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Willie Pierson Hensley, daughter, Caroline Thomas, son Gale Hensley and wife Kathy; granddaughter Lisa Newlon and husband Andy; great grandchildren Ivy and Ian Newlon; one brother Roy Hensley and wife Linda; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Hensley was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Graveside services will be Monday November 28, 2016 11:00AM at Limestone Freewill Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Tim Roach and Pastor Gary Gentry officiating. There will be a fellowship meal following in the church fellowship hall.

Memorial donations may be made to the Limestone Freewill Baptist Cemetery Fund.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821