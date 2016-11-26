She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Harris Hunter and Lennie Staley Hunter, and by her sister, Helen Hunter Hall Wofford.

She is survived by: her husband, Ben D. Hall, MD of the home; three children, Kathryn Hall Hansen, and her husband Michael, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Ben David Hall III of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Helen Hall Kasper, and her husband Robert, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; and grandchildren, Matthew Hansen and his wife Lana of Seattle, WA, Benjamin and Harrison Hall of Ormond Beach, FL, and Laura Kasper of Los Angeles, CA; and great grand-daughter Rosalind Hansen of Seattle, WA.

She is also survived by a nephew, John R. (Duke) Hall, Jr., his wife Kathy, and their son Hunter, of Johnson City, and a niece, Rebecca Jane Hall, of Frankfort, Kentucky. Other relatives include Eve Olive of Durham, NC, Robin Lawton of Newburgh, OR, and John Whitley of La Jolla, CA.

Mrs. Hall was active in social, civic and church affairs. She was a co-founder and past-president of the Junior League of Johnson City, and served on the Johnson City Park and Recreation Board. She was a member of the Board of Trustees of Mountain States Health Alliance for several years. She was an active member of the Washington-Unicoi-Johnson County Medical Auxiliary. She was baptized and spent her younger years as a member of First Presbyterian Church. She later, with her husband and children, joined St. John's Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild and numerous other church activities.

In 1955 she became President and co-owner of Holston Oil Company, Holston Tire Company and Unaka Realty, Inc. The latter office she retained until her retirement in 2010.

The family of Kathryn Hunter Hall will receive friends from 11 am to high noon Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at St. John’s Episcopal Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at high noon in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Dr. Hal Hutchison will officiate. Light refreshments will be provided to family and guests after the Celebration of Life service. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 1:30 pm Tuesday in the Monte Vista Memorial Park.

For those who wish, memorial offerings may be made to your charity of choice or to the Building Fund, St. John's Episcopal Church, 500 North Roan Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601.

