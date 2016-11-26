Katherine Bernice Tipton

She was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and attended the Living Word Church of God in Gray. Before illness, Mrs. Tipton was very involved with PTA school meetings and made sure she did not miss.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Agnes Jones; sons, Bobby and Lawrence Tipton.

She is survived by her sons; Larry, Calvin, and Michael Tipton; daughters, Diane Turbyfill, Linda Morris, Jeanette Myers, Maxine Lewis, Sherry Self, Janice Whitlock, Lawanda Harrison, Judy Manus, and Cindy Snyder; brother, Alvin Jones; sister, Wanda Peters; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday at Living Word Church of God, Gray, TN with Rev. Steve Guinn officiating. Music will be provided by Sherry Self, Janice Whitlock, and Lawanda Harrison. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour.

Graveside services will be conducted following the service at Bethesda United Methodist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Calvin Tipton, Michael Tipton, Joseph White, Billy Turbyfill, Andy Turbyfill, and Jeffery Tipton.

