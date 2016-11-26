Jeffrey was a resident of Unicoi County for the past few years, and before that a resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Bradley and Betty Robbins.

Jeffrey was a resident of the Dawn of Hope, where he had several friends. He loved NASCAR, cars and having fun with friends. Jeffrey had a good time no matter what he was doing, and always had a smile on his face.

The friends of Jeffrey Robbins will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Monday, November 28, 2016 in the Dawn of Hope gymnasium. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Adam Love officiating.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the friends of Jeffrey Robbins via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the friends of Jeffrey Robbins. (423) 282-1521